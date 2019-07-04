1930 - 2019 Liane Marie Seim Putnam passed away on June 28, 2019, at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena. She was born in St. Johns, Michigan, the only child of Edna Glogofsky Seim, a noted opera singer, and Conrad H. Seim, Jr., owner of St. Johns Furniture Company. After graduating from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Michigan, she attended Michigan State University, and then transferred to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, where she received her Bachelor's degree in English and a Master's degree in Literature. She was also active in Alpha Phi sorority. She married LTJG Gerrie Price Putnam, II. During their marriage, they lived in Charlottesville, Virginia, Bethesda, Maryland, and Pasadena, California, and raised three sons - Philip, Pete, and Paul. She is survived by her son Philip and his wife Lori, son Pete and his wife Susie, and son Paul; her three grandchildren (Philip and Lori's children) Christian Putnam and his wife Victoria, Sean Putnam, and David Putnam; her four grandchildren (Pete and Susie's children) Lindsey Putnam, Katherine Cole (and husband John), Brooke Carter (and husband Ryan), and Brian Putnam; and two great-grandchildren, Genevieve Putnam (daughter of Christian and Victoria Putnam), and Lily Cole (daughter of Katherine and John Cole). She also left behind many friends, church family members, and others she enjoyed spending time with. She was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Arcadia, California, and had worked at Aero-K.A.P., Inc. in Arcadia for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her friends, and going to movies, plays, and other events. She had a passion for reading, loved to play cards and games with her family, and enjoyed eating out. She also enjoyed an occasional gin martini (double olive). She had a zest for living, and will be greatly missed. Her memorial service will be Friday, July 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 512 Duarte Road, Arcadia. A grave side service will be held at 9:30 a.m., at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, prior to the memorial service (this is also open to any family or friends who would like to attend). A luncheon will be served immediately after the memorial service. Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 4, 2019