|
|
Jan. 12, 1929 - Sept. 26, 2019 Lois was born to parents Albert B. Clipper and Myrtle Yarbrough Clipper in Pasadena, California January 12, 1929. Lois spent her school years in Bakersfield CA. before making Pasadena her permanent home in 1950. Lois was employed as a dental assistant and enjoyed being a classroom assistant with the PUSD. Lois is survived by sister Jewell Goodridge, brother Okeyo Jumal and the son of husband, Craig Ballard. ajamuj@gmail.com
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 28, 2019