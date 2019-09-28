Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Clipper-Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Betty Clipper-Ballard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Betty Clipper-Ballard Obituary
Jan. 12, 1929 - Sept. 26, 2019 Lois was born to parents Albert B. Clipper and Myrtle Yarbrough Clipper in Pasadena, California January 12, 1929. Lois spent her school years in Bakersfield CA. before making Pasadena her permanent home in 1950. Lois was employed as a dental assistant and enjoyed being a classroom assistant with the PUSD. Lois is survived by sister Jewell Goodridge, brother Okeyo Jumal and the son of husband, Craig Ballard. ajamuj@gmail.com
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.