Loretta (Merrill) Bourne
1941 - 2020
Bourne, Loretta (Merrill) October 28, 1941 - August 16, 2020 Loretta Bourne of Glendora, CA passed away August 16, 2020 at the age of 78. Loretta was born in San Diego, CA on October 28, 1941 to Gladys & Howard Merrill and grew up in San Diego (Linda Vista). Loretta graduated from Lancaster High School, Lancaster, CA in 1959. Loretta's parents moved to Lancaster in 1957 for work reasons. Loretta and her family moved to Santa Maria, CA in 1961. Loretta worked at Vandenberg Airforce Base as a purchasing secretary on the Atlas Missle Program. Loretta and her husband Gary were married on April 7, 1962 in Santa Maria and lived there until 1963 when they moved to Lancaster for work. Loretta and Gary were married 58 years and had 4 sons. Loretta, Gary and family moved to Glendora in 1975 and remain there presently. Loretta retired from the Glendora Unified School District in 2002 as supervisor of the attendance office for Glendora High School. Loretta is predeceased by her son Ronald Bourne (1963-1996). She is survived by her husband Gary, sons Michael Bourne of Glendora, Stephen Bourne of Lehigh Acres, FL, Paul Bourne of Dallas, TX, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Graveside services are September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oakdale Memorial Park, 1401 S. Grand Ave., Glendora, CA 91740


Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakdale Memorial Park
