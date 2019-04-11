|
April 11, 1923 - April 7, 2019 After 96 full and vibrant years, Lorraine Merle (McDermott) Munsey passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Known to many as "Rainie," Lorraine was born in Los Angeles on April 11, 1923, the only daughter of Charles McDermott and Clara (Fowler) McDermott. Following her mother's death in 1933, she was largely raised by her Aunt Evelyn Hummer in Pasadena, growing up with her cousin Glen, whom she regarded as a brother. She loved taking the streetcar with him to the downtown movie palaces. Lorraine completed nurses training at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena and enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. She said she joined up to see the world, and laughed about the fact that she only got as far as San Diego and Oakland. California never let her go: Lorraine spent the rest of her life in the San Gabriel Valley. She devoted her life to caring for others, working for 30 years as a registered nurse in an Ob/Gyn office while raising a family. After retiring, she volunteered for the American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels. Lorraine cherished her family and friends, her many birds, and trips with her husband of fifty years, Giles "Ron" Munsey. She kept her mind sharp with memory classes, crossword puzzles, Words with Friends, and TV shows about the British Royal Family. Lorraine moved to The Oaks of Pasadena in 2009. She was surprised and delighted to make so many dear new friends in the last decade of her life, and was grateful for the caring community of residents and staff. She loved welcoming new residents in her role as the volunteer hospitality manager. Lorraine is survived by her children and stepchildren, and their spouses: David Plenn (Shelley Stephens), Sally Howell (John), Joel Munsey, Sheila Munsey, and Lauren Stephens (Jamie). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Genevieve Munsey, Robin Munsey, Cassie Donish, Sean Howell, Anna Haldeman (Allan), Jessica Stephens, Danny Stephens, and Taylor Plenn; her great-granddaughter, Wren Munsey Waldo; and her persistent cockatiel, Kramer. Rainie will be remembered by those who knew and loved her for her warmth, her compassion, her bright-eyed Irish cheer, her sense of humor, and her dogged spirit, not to mention her colorful style and jangly jewelry. She emerged from personal tragedy, hardship, and turmoil grateful for life's small blessings and determined to bring light into the world, and she succeeded marvelously. A memorial will be held on Saturday, April 20, at The Oaks of Pasadena, 2954 East Del Mar Blvd., Pasadena, 91107. The family asks that you please do NOT wear black to the memorial. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pasadena Community Foundation, 301 E. Colorado Blvd., Suite 810, Pasadena, CA 91101.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 11, 2019