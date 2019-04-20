|
Following a brief illness, Lynn passed peacefully at her Los Angeles home early on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 2019. She was born August 7, 1922 in Ravenna, Ohio of loving parents Karl Michael and Marie Pitz Dussel and grew up with her deeply cherished sister, Gretchen Dussel Corsillo. Lynn received her BA from Hiram College and her MA from USC embarking on a career as a school psychologist. Her commitment to early childhood education was demonstrated in continued support of a number of schools and participation in the Retired Asdale Teacher's group. She was equally immersed in her South Pasadena community as a member of St James Episcopal Church and an active member of the Woman's Club since 1997" where she was especially involved with the Club's philanthropic projects...Elected to the Board of Trustees; she served as secretary for many years." Lynn was an avid sports fan, but particularly of college and professional football. Favorites included The Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions and her much admired Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Her pleasure in competition was further expressed in a lifelong passion for the game of Bridge and the many friendships it fostered. And animals! The wounded and unwanted - the small and cuddly, and especially rabbits - most particularly Izzy, who outlives her in loving comfort and care. Most importantly, she was a loving partner in marriage to Elliot Hermer, and following his death, to Robert Cathcart. Her earthly remains are resting in the family area at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont, N.C. Lynn is survived by nieces Karen Corsillo VonCannon, (Donald); Linda Corsillo Richer, (Ronald); nephew, Joseph Michael "Bo" Corsillo, (Nicole); great nephew, Bryan Anthony VonCannon, (Amanda); great-great nephew, Grayson Anthony VonCannon; great niece, Leah VonCannon Thelin, (Greg); great-great nephew, Jackson Luke Thelin; and great-great niece, Ella Grace Thelin. Lynn liked life and it liked her; they got along together. She used it all up, squeezing for the last drop, giving back all the way. An open, informal Remembrance Reception will be held April 24, at 3PM at South Pasadena Christian Church, 1316 Lyndon St. Cabot and Sons, Pasadena
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 20, 2019