Madalyn Buresh Anderson passed away on February 10, 2019, after hospice care in Arcadia, California. She was 95. A native Californian, Madalyn was born on October 27, 1923, in Riverside and grew up in Lake Elsinore and Glendale. She resided in Pasadena until 1975 when she moved to Anaheim Hills. She moved back to Arcadia in 2002, and later moved to an assisted living residence in 2014. During World War II, she worked at Lockheed Aircraft Company in support of the war effort. Madalyn also worked for a short time for Abbey Rents and the law offices of Christy, Parker and Hale in Pasadena. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, bird watcher, and traveler. Her bird watching expertise led to her becoming a docent for the Los Angeles Zoo. Madalyn was pre-deceased by her first husband, E. Marshall Harris, her second husband, Frank Robert Anderson, and her son Lee. She is survived by her daughter Susan Swinney, her grandchildren Christopher and James Swinney and Stephanie Harris Landrum and Nicolas Harris. Madalyn also had six great children. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00191040-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 28, 2019