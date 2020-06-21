Fumiko Makihara Fumiko, a long-time resident of Pasadena, California, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. She was 99 years old. A private burial service will be held, followed by a Memorial Service at a later date. Predeceased by her husband, she is survived by 4 children, 5 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren, and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Convalescent Aid Society of Pasadena.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jun. 21, 2020.