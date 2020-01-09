|
|
Feb 5, 1932 - Dec 27, 2019 Marcia K Orr of La Mirada CA passed away peacefully the morning of Dec 27, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was 87 years old. Marcia Lou Klerekoper was born in Detroit MI. She grew up in Michigan and Wisconsin graduating in 1949 from Waukesha High School (WI). She attended the College of Wooster in Ohio where she spent some of the happiest times of her life and met her future husband Donald A Orr. After graduating with a BA degree in English Literature she received her teaching credential at Wayne State University. Marcia and Don were married in Detroit in 1955 then moved to Del Norte CO to start their teaching careers. In 1957 they continued West to California and settled in La Mirada where they raised their family and lived for the rest of their lives. Marcia continued her career as a church preschool teacher, many years as a Head Start and state funded pre-school teacher, finishing as a 1st grade teacher at Escalona Elementary, retiring at age 70. She also served as a teacher's union representative. Marcia and Don were very active in their churches, enjoyed Intl and domestic travel, attended theater/music performances. Marcia was a lifetime member of AAUW. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing her passion for books with young children. In 2017 Marcia moved to The Palms Senior Community where she made new friends and continued her favorite activities including weekly Bridge games. Marcia is survived by her son Bill (Debby Neal) Orr; daughter Leisha Harris(Orr); grandchildren: Jeremy Orr, Ben (Ann Smith) Harris, and Shelly Harris; brothers: William P Klerekoper (Priscilla-recently passed) and Tod M, Sr (Margo) Klerekoper; and great-grandson Quentin Hewett-Dart (grandson of Debby and Bill). Preceded in death by her parents William I Klerekoper and Helene Klerekoper (Post), and husband Donald A Orr. A memorial service celebrating Marcia's life in music and remembrance will be held at 2 pm, Sat Feb 1, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Fullerton, 838 N Euclid Street, Fullerton CA. Reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marcia's memory to: The College of Wooster Greater Whittier Area AAUW Math & Science Conference Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance First Presbyterian Church of Fullerton
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 9, 2020