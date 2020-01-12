|
Margaret C. Richards, known to her many friends as Marge, passed away at age 96 on December 30 at Mt. San Antonio Gardens, Claremont, where she spent the last 12 years of her life. Marge was born in Staunton, Illinois on February 11, 1923 to Archie and Gertrude Flanery. Marge was one of the first women to enlist in the Marine Corps in 1941. She trained at Camp Lejeune, NC, and was assigned to the Marine Corps base in San Diego, Ca. When the war was over, she moved to Pasadena, which became her home for the rest of her life. She married J. Randolph Richards, owner of the Pasadena Athletic Club, and together they managed the club, immersed themselves in community activities and traveled the world. Marge loved life, her family, her community, and virtually everyone she ever met. With Randy, she was active in the Tournament of Roses; she also participated in the San Marino League, The Town Club of Pasadena, Cal-Tech Associates, 5 Acres, The Huntington Hospital and Art Center College of Design. A woman of faith, she was a vital member of San Marino Community Church and Lake Arrowhead Community Church, where she and Randy established the Mark Richards Memorial Scholarship. They were also active at the University of Southern California, where they established a scholarship at the Marshall School of Business. The Huntington Library and Gardens occupied a special place in their lives and Marge served at almost every level of the institution. She particularly cherished her years of service on the Board of Overseers at the Huntington Library. The Richard's Courtyard at The Botanical Center is a peaceful and lasting testament of her support and commitment to the Huntington. Marge is survived by step-children John R. Richards (Patricia); Celia Richards Lubisich (Peter); nephew Robert T. Fisher (Virginia); nieces Peggy S. Fisher, Janis L. Flores (Jesse); Jo Ann Kearns; 9 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned at Mt. San Antonio Gardens, in the Assembly Room on January 26, 2020, at 1:30pm to share the sentiment that "A life that touches others goes on forever". Anyone wishing to honor Marge with a charitable gift is invited to contribute to The Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, Ca. 91108.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 12, 2020