July 05, 1929 - January 22, 2019 Margaret Adelaide Duran, nee Proctor died peacefully on January 22, 2019. She was born in Kalispell, Montana on July 05, 1929 to Adelaide Durfee Proctor and Ellery Clarence Proctor. She graduated from Marycliff High School in Spokane, WA in 1947. Traveling far from home she enrolled in what was then Pasadena Junior College (now PCC) to become a teacher. She graduated with a BA from Los Angeles State University in 1951. Upon graduation she taught kindergarten for three years. While in college she met her future husband, David S. Duran at the college Newman Club. They would have four children together, Lita, Meg, Stephen, and Nancy. Early in her children's lives she volunteered in the St. Rita's Elementary School Guild and was a girl-scout leader for 12 years. Later she would turn her love of books and learning into 40 yr. + career at the Sierra Madre Public Library. Once her children were launched she also volunteered as a part –time librarian for the Mater Dolorosa Monastery and as a Eucharistic minister and a lector for St. Rita's Catholic Church. In 2009 she was awarded the George Mauer Lifetime Service and Volunteer Award in the City of Sierra Madre. She is survived by her siblings Lois Revlock (Ambler, PA), David Proctor (Elk, WA) and Jim Proctor (Campbell River, BC), her 2 daughters--Lita (husband, Colin Feeney, children, Jimmy and Kate) and Meg (husband, Frank Roughan, children, Katie Claire, Shannon and Erin), grandson, Ray Duran (son of Stephen) as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. Funeral mass will be held at St. Rita's church in Sierra Madre on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 am to celebrate her life. If you are unable to attend but would like to honor her memory please make a donation to the friends of the Sierra Madre Public Library. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00189380-image-1.jpg,WL00189380-image-2.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 13, 2019