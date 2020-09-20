1/1
Margaret Romero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Romero- Margaret R Romero, age 85, passed away Sept. 2, 2020 in Altadena. Born in Los Angeles, CA, daughter of the late Irene Ella (Walter) Roulette and Amos E Roulette. Muir and PCC alum. Married Ruben R Romero June 18, 1955. He preceded her in death in 2010. They met and fell in love while she was working as a waitress at Larry's Ice Cream Store. Survived by her brother Edwin (Marianne) Roulette, daughter Julie McKune, sons Edwin (Cristina) Romero, Randal Romero, predeceased by daughter Jeanine. Grandchildren Matt, Randell, Christine, Valerie, Ren‚e, Dean, Jonathan, and Steven. Great-grandchildren Madalyn, Grace, Julie, Ruben, Jeanine, Sabin, Remi, Victoria, and JonMarc."Don't Forget". Our beloved "GG". Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 26, 2020 (live-streaming available). Donations may be made to Pasadena Humane. Guestbook: https://mtn-view.mykeeper.com/profile/MargaretRomero/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasadena Star-News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved