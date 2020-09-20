Margaret Romero

Romero- Margaret R Romero, age 85, passed away Sept. 2, 2020 in Altadena. Born in Los Angeles, CA, daughter of the late Irene Ella (Walter) Roulette and Amos E Roulette. Muir and PCC alum. Married Ruben R Romero June 18, 1955. He preceded her in death in 2010. They met and fell in love while she was working as a waitress at Larry's Ice Cream Store. Survived by her brother Edwin (Marianne) Roulette, daughter Julie McKune, sons Edwin (Cristina) Romero, Randal Romero, predeceased by daughter Jeanine. Grandchildren Matt, Randell, Christine, Valerie, Ren‚e, Dean, Jonathan, and Steven. Great-grandchildren Madalyn, Grace, Julie, Ruben, Jeanine, Sabin, Remi, Victoria, and JonMarc."Don't Forget". Our beloved "GG". Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 26, 2020 (live-streaming available). Donations may be made to Pasadena Humane. Guestbook: https://mtn-view.mykeeper.com/profile/MargaretRomero/