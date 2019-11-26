|
September 30, 1923 - November 9, 2019 Marian C. Leetham, a long-time resident of San Marino and Pasadena before moving to Walnut Creek California, recently passed away due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Marian was the daughter of William and Wilma Cuzner. She attended Stanford and graduated from UCLA where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She later received a master's degree in library science from CSULA. She was active in volunteer work with local schools and community organizations, including serving for many years as a docent at the Huntington Library. She was an accomplished tennis and badminton player. She was predeceased by her husband, Judge Julius (Jud) Leetham. She is survived by her sons William (Deb Gasparini) and Jim (Michelle), daughter Jean Karneus (Peter) and six grandchildren. At her request, there will be no services. Remembrances can be sent to The Huntington Library (www.huntington.org) or a .
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 26, 2019