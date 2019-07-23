|
Of Needham and Dover, MA died peacefully on July 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 99. "Cookie" was born in Pasadena, CA on November 4, 1919. She was the daughter of Marie (Converse) McCook Henriques and George Anson McCook. She attended Polytechnic School, Miss Porter's School in CT, La Petite Ecole Florentine in Italy, and The Museum of Fine Arts School in Boston. She met her beloved husband of 66 years, John Lewis Cooper (Jack), in 1941 on a blind date in Boston. They were married the following year, prior to his overseas deployment. The life she and Jack built together was defined by kindness, mutual respect, and the importance of family. They spent many summers sailing off the New England coast with family and friends and, in later years, they enjoyed traveling to nearly every continent. She always loved spending time at her summer house in Little Compton, RI watching the birds and boats on the water. She never lost her fondness for Pasadena. Cookie had a relentlessly positive outlook, discerning eye, a wry wit, and an extra dose of common sense. She is survived by her children, John Jr and his wife Bette, of Pasadena, CA, Daniel and his wife Lisa, of San Antonio, TX, and Marianna Howland and her husband Edward, of Sherborn, MA. She was the adored Grandma Cookie to Eliza Cooper, Jeff, Jackie, Leandra, and Myles Cooper, and Cooper, Julianna, and George Howland, as well as 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, daughter Rosamond, and granddaughter Alexandra. She was also predeceased by her brother Anson McCook of Pasadena and Bend, OR and sister Julia McCook Banning of Balboa, CA. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Braille Press.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 23, 2019