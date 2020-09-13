Harshberger, Marilyn "Lynn" Joyce Roberts Marilyn "Lynn" Joyce Roberts Harshberger was born June 21, 1927 and entered into eternal life at age 93 on August 2, 2020. She died as she had asked God, peacefully and painlessly at home. She was born to Lila Marie Kreider Roberts and Wellesley Munroe Roberts in Syracuse, NY. She was born with the purpose of being a people-person and a great, life-long friend to many. She spent most of her young life in Jacksonville, FL. Moving to Seattle, WA where she went to Art School working as a fashion illustrator. January 7, 1945, she met a Marine named Donald Watt Harshberger, who had served 29 months in the South Pacific and survived the Battle of Tarawa. They married the week the atomic bombs were dropped on Japan, August, 1945. They were married 68 years. Most of their married life was spent in California, living a few years in WA State. They purchased their first home in Covina, CA, February 1958. Lynn went to work for Burroughs/Standard Register for 30 years and Arrow High School for 15 years. Having been an only child, Lynn had always dreamed of a big family. Her greatest joy and happiness were her six children, Donna, Brian, Holly, Kevin, Steven and Eric. She was equally blessed with twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She now joins her husband and infant son Grant in Heaven. When Lynn arrived, God made her the new greeter and retired St. Peter.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store