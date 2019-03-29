November 7, 1932 - March 26, 2019 On March 26, 2019, Marjorie Anna Cheney Pings passed away peacefully and with dignity at the age of 86. She had lived in Pasadena, California, for 60 years. There, she was closely associated with California Institute of Technology and University of Southern California where her beloved husband, Neal, held various positions over the years including faculty member and Dean, and later, Provost at USC. Marjorie had ventured out to California to work as a hospital dietitian at UCLA. She came from St. Paul, Minnesota, where she had graduated from Visitation Convent and the College of St. Catherine's. She enjoyed fun times driving around sunny Southern California in a convertible and being active in the Catholic Alumni Club. Marjorie contributed to campus life by participating in many organizations ranging from The Caltech Women's Club in the 1960s to the Board of Women's Athletics at USC in the 1980s. Marjorie was active in many Catholic and other charitable organizations. She was fun loving and uniquely witty, enjoyed fun times with friends, and especially loved USC football and basketball games. After the loss of her husband in 2004, she began a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Even as she suffered, she never lost her sarcastic charm or her clever smile. Marjorie is survived by her son, John, and his wife, Laura Jenkins Pings, of Bend, Oregon. She is "Margie" to their children, Lauren Michelle Pings Gaines, Michael Pings, and Nicholas Pings. She is also survived by daughter, Anne of Washington, DC; and loving daughter, Mary, of Sierra Madre, CA. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church in South Pasadena, CA. Cabot and Sons (626) 793-7159 Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary