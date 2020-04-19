Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Stueve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin H. Stueve

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin H. Stueve Obituary
January 24, 1926 - April 3, 2020 Martin Stueve, 94, passed away in Glendora, California on April 3, 2020. He was born in Frohna, Missouri. At the age of 18 he was drafted into the Navy where he proudly served his country during World War II. After his release from duty, he moved to Monrovia, California and worked at Alta Dena Dairy until his retirement in 1991. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all. Surviving are his wife, Elvira, sons, Dennis and Gary, daughter, Karen, daughter-in law, Debra, son-in-law, Ron Dean, grandchildren, Kelli, Kari, Megan, Spencer, Lisa, Alexander and Zachary, great grandchildren, John, Sam and Sarah, brother, John, sister, Edna and many other in-laws, nieces and nephews. A memorial service at First Lutheran Church, Monrovia will be held at a future date.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -