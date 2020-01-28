Home

Our beautiful, funny mother passed peacefully on Jan 12 after a brief illness. Flo was a longtime resident of Pico Rivera. Her greatest gift was making and keeping lifelong friendships from elementary school, to every job she held, and any group she joined. She is survived by her three daughters, one granddaughter, two great grandsons, a sister, and brother, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Rose Hills Weds Jan 29. Rose Hills
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 28, 2020
