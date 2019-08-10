Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary “Najla” Bell


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary “Najla” Bell Obituary
Bell, Mary "Najla" April 9, 1930 - August 3, 2019 Mary "Najla" Bell, age 89, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. She was the daughter of Frank and Cynthia Simons in La Habra California. Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother spent her life for the benefit of others. She loved to love people and was a gentle soul. Najla and her husband Andy spent 72 beautiful years together. She left behind a daughter, Dawn Espe, and two sons Randy and Douglas Bell. Douglas recently passed. Najla's extended family includes 5 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Najla was a mother, friend and mentor to everyone she touched. Najla's career was spent serving others in hospitals and schools. She loved bowling, books, cats, facebook, cooking, and sharing her life with others. Her life was a living example of being kind and companionate to others. A celebration of her life will be held on September 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal rescue organization in her name.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.