September 11, 1932 - November 9, 2020 Mary DeMelis Garzio was born on September 11, 1932 in Alanno, province of Pescara, in the Abruzzi region of Italy. Her parents were Giuseppe and Nina DeMelis and she was the fourth of eight children. In 1953, at the age of 21 and without having traveled much farther than Pescara, 20 miles away, she made her way to Naples with her first cousin and traveled by ship to Toronto, Canada where she joined her older brother. Subsequently, most of her siblings and many of her cousins also made their way to Toronto which is still home to a large and vibrant Abruzzese community. In Toronto, she met Frank S. Garzio of Los Angeles, CA through her aunt and uncle, and they subsequently married and relocated to San Fernando, CA. They had two children and settled in Arcadia, CA where Mary lived for most of her life. Mary never looked back and never regretted leaving Italy for America. She certainly missed her parents and siblings, but she was determined to be American. She learned English from watching television and attending night school. She learned to drive, and eventually went to work for the Arcadia Unified School District as a school cook. She held this position for 30 years. She and Frank were passionate about education; she never forgot being pulled from school in fifth grade in Italy to care for younger siblings and she was determined to send her children to college. In fact, she took a second job as a weekend cook in a convalescent hospital when her children reached high school, as a way to fund college. She was incredibly proud when Cathy graduated from Stanford and Tony from the University of California so she achieved her goal. Subsequently, she worked at Claro's Italian Markets as a baker in their central kitchen in San Gabriel, CA. She made many friends among her co-workers and customers at Claro's and thoroughly enjoyed the Italian family atmosphere at Claro's. She worked at Claro's even after retiring from the school district, and worked there past her 80th birthday until her illness forced her to quit. In more recent years, she decided it would be fun to travel! She traveled home to Italy in 2010 for the first time in 57 years; she was able to see her older sister again, meet her niece; and visited a second time in 2012. She spent happy weeks with her sisters and family in Toronto in 2011 and again in 2013. For more than 50 years, Mary was an active parishioner at Holy Angels Parish in Arcadia and had many friends and neighbors in the church and community. She loved to walk, and anyone who shared her route realized she knew everyone in the neighborhood and was a friend to many. She was a wonderful cook, especially famous for her chocolate chip cookies, and her amazing red sauce and meatballs! She loved to entertain and was always ready to push food to everyone around her (although she ate very little herself!) and made many home deliveries of meals and goodies when family or friends were ill or in need of cheering up. She took great pride in her house, loved to keep it up and sparkling clean, and it was very hard for us to move her six years ago when dementia made it impossible for her to remain at home alone. Most of all, Mary loved her children and grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in California, Canada and Italy. Her husband Frank pre-deceased her in 1999. She leaves her daughter Cathy and son-in-law Martin Mattes of San Francisco, CA; her three grandsons, Nicholas, Daniel and Thomas Mattes; her son Tony and daughter-in-law Jackie of Los Angeles; and her beautiful granddaughter Gigi Garzio. She is survived by one sister, Lidia Faiola and her dear friend and sister-in-law, Oliva DeMelis in Toronto; 11 nieces and nephews in Italy, Toronto and British Columbia and their spouses and children. She was close to her nieces and nephews on Frank's side of the family including Ray and Barbara Cavaleri and their sons; Rita, Joe, Phil and Frank Stephen Giordano; and is also survived by her brother-in-law Frank Giordano. Due to Covid-19, there will be a small outdoor blessing at Rose Hills Memorial Park for her internment, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 for immediate family only. The Garzio family hopes to have a Mass and celebration of her life after the pandemic. Tony Garzio 323-459-6438 tgarzio63@gmail.com





