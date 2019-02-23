|
|
September 7, 1929 - January 3, 2019 Mary Lamb Morrison passed away peacefully on January 3, 2019, surrounded by family and loving caregivers. She was born September 7, 1929 in Long Beach, CA, the middle of five children of Paul and Eleanor Lamb. Mary graduated from South Pasadena San Marino High School and the University of Colorado, Boulder, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. While teaching elementary school in Santa Barbara, Mary met Robert Morrison, to whom she was married for 52 years until his passing in 2008. They raised their children, Mark and Melissa, on Canterbury Road. It was one of Mary's joys to remain in her home until her last days, enjoying her books, See's candy, and cocktails with friends. She was an avid bridge player, sharing the table for many years with several groups of wonderful friends. Mary is survived by her daughter, Melissa Griggs Aston; four grandsons, Taylor, Matthew, Peter and Michael Griggs, and her brother, Fred Lamb. Her sharp wit and wicked sense of humor will be greatly missed as Mary is remembered with love and laughs by those who knew her. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00190570-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 23, 2019