May 11, 1929 - July 11, 2019 Mary Lajuana Rumley-Tipton was born on May 11, 1929 in Tecumseh, Oklahoma. She passed away at age 90 on July 11, 2019 in Gresham, Oregon. She lived a full life, and is the longest living member of her family (so far). Mary had a tremendous work ethic that she passed on to all of her children. When they came to visit her at the Hiram's, then Lucky's Supermarket (where she worked for 40 years), they couldn't just talk to her without helping her straighten and clean the store. She loved making Birthday Cakes for her coworkers, because she always said "everyone needs to have a cake on their birthday." Her children always loved the birthday cakes she made as well! She greatly enjoyed her long career, and training many co-workers in the business, including some that became senior leaders! Mary was a good cook and could make meals out of very little; Sunday dinners were not to be missed...her fried chicken and chicken fried steak with all the fixings were the best. After she retired, she joined Apple Valley Wine Club with her partner Ralph, and was a community and board member on the local Art Council. Mary loved the ocean. When her children were young, each Saturday or Sunday they'd pile into her '39 Buick with no back seat (and no spare tire, they learned years later) and head to Huntington State Beach. If they got sunburned, she'd put vinegar on them to peel faster. She also taught all of her kids how to be dedicated smart-asses. She loved being with people and always had a quick comeback. She is survived by one brother, Ronnie McMahan of Lancaster, CA; her sons, Buddy, Jon, David and Dan Rumley; her daughter, Linda Anderson; as well as 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Bateman Carroll Funeral Home 520 W Powell Boulevard Gresham, Oregon 97030
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 24, 2019