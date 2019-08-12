|
|
Hopkins, Mary Teresa (Maureen) Mary Teresa (Maureen) Hopkins of Temple City, California died peacefully in her sleep on August 2, 2019. She was 97. Mary was born February 7, 1922 in Glasgow, Scotland to her mother Elizabeth Williamina Lauriston. Her birth name was Mabel Lauriston. She was adopted by Mr. and Mrs. William Wright and christened Mary Teresa Wright in Ringsend, Dublin, Ireland where she lived for 34 years. She married Patrick A. Hopkins, also of Dublin in 1951. She was employed as a clothing designer while in Ireland. Mary emigrated to Southern California in 1957 where she raised her family, residing in Alhambra, San Gabriel and finally in Temple City. She worked for Vons Grocery company as a member of the Bakery and Confectionary Union for approximately 13 years until her retirement in 1984. She was an active member and supporter of St. Luke's Catholic Parish. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick. She is survived by her daughter Hilary Hopkins of Los Osos, Ca; her sons Mark Hopkins of Running Springs, CA, Edward Hopkins of Scottsdale, AZ, Kevin Hopkins of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 318 N. Baldwin Ave, Sierra Madre, CA. All are welcome to attend and join the family to celebrate the life of Mary Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Rita's Catholic Church.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 12, 2019