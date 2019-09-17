|
After a long battle with cancer that she fought to her last breath, Maureen Sweeney Norgaard passed away in the night of September 4, at Huntington Memorial Hospital. With her were her husband of 47 years, Chris, and their children Michael and Anne. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Veronica Sweeney of Pasadena, and her two sisters, both of whom died from cancer. She is survived by her brothers John Sweeney, Robert S. Sweeney, Jr. and Mark Sweeney, and by Sweeney cousins and other relatives in Southern California and elsewhere. Although her father was a graduate of Los Angeles High School, she was raised as a young child in Vero Beach, Florida, where she and her St. Helen's classmates were excused from school only to see Dodger games. In the middle of Maureen and her classmates at daily prayer knelt the six feet and seven inches of Dodger slugger Frank "Hondo" Howard. She was a graduate of Mayfield Senior School in Pasadena, and of Stanford University. She was one of the first paralegals at the Orrick firm in San Francisco and at Covington & Burling in Washington, D.C., where she was a member of teams representing I.T.T. in high profile actions by the United States Senate and the Federal Trade Commission and led the research effort in one such action. She was an active volunteer in the San Marino schools, and received a Valentine Heart of Gold award. She was also involved in various ways with Flintridge Preparatory School, Polytechnic School, the University of Southern California and the University of Arizona. Along with many of her friends in the San Gabriel Valley, she was an active member of the Pasadena Guild for Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. She also served as a member and officer of the Pasadena Quarterbacks Club. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Family Church in South Pasadena. The family asks that any contributions in Maureen's memory be made to the Pasadena Guild for Children's Hospital of Los Angeles or to the City of Hope.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 17, 2019