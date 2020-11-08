1/1
Maxine Garcia Wordell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Garcia Wordell has gone to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 22, 2020. Maxine was born and raised in Pasadena on August 7, 1935 to parents Matilda Garcia and Tillie Perez Garcia. She graduated from John Muir High School, then married and had 3 children. Maxine worked for the Bank of America over 20 years, she also worked for the Pasadena School District. She was very active and involved in the Mexican American Social Activities at the Pasadena Settlement. In later years she became a member of COPA, a Hispanic association for the advancement of educational improvement. She also looked forward to the yearly McKinley Jr. High School reunion. She is survived by 3 children; Victor Arreaga, Mario Arreaga and Elizabeth Arreaga. Also 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her services were private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasadena Star-News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved