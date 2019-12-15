|
Dec. 2, 1922 - Dec.2 2019 On her 97th birthday, at home with her friends and caregivers, surrounded by cake, flowers and chocolate, Maybelle, in her words, "hopped the twig". Born in Los Angeles to Roy Downer Bayly and Ada Belle Seeley, Maybelle (Mibs) spent her early youth in Flintridge and Santa Barbara, moving to Pasadena to attend Polytechnic School. She finished high school at St. Anne's in Charlottesville,VA and attended U.C. Berkeley where she pledged Kappa Alpha Theta. In 1941, she moved back to Pasadena and at 19, married Sandy Flint MacKay. They started life raising Thoroughbreds in Tustin, CA. Eventually they gave up ranch life to start a family in Balboa, CA. In 1961, Maybelle moved to Pasadena with her children, Robb and Lorna. For almost 60 years, she continued to build her own wonderful career in Interior Design. She was very active in the Pasadena Art Alliance. Maybelle lived a life full of creative work, worldwide travel and loved fly fishing and horseback riding. Maybelle is predeceased by her son, Robb Flint MacKay, her siblings, Roy Bayly, Russell Bayly, and Nancy Bayly Watts. She is survived by her daughter, Lorna MacKay Smith, her grandaughter Katharine Bayly Smith and her 2 great granddaughters, Olivia Katharine Dones and Zoey Belle Dones. We would like to thank those who helped Maybelle at Villa Gardens over the past 8 years. We are especially grateful to her private caregiver Alicia Ruiz, her assistant Virginia Scott, and her business partner Rozalynn Woods. They were all such an important part of her life for many years. They did everything they could to give Maybelle the life she wanted. And she wouldn't have had it any other way!
