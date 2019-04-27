|
Jan. 19, 1925 - April 12, 2019 Mellise P. Brown passed away April 12, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Edward, Larry and Richard Brown; 2 daughters, Charisse and Vanessa Brown; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends. Visitation 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, April 28, 2019. Services 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Friendship Pasadena, Church, 80 W. Dayton Street, Pasadena, CA 91105. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery, Altadena. Woods-Valentine Mortuary, Pasadena, Directing. Since 1918
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 27, 2019