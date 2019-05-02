|
August 11, 1944 - April 28, 2019 Mercedes Anne Martinez was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on the Lord's day, Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Mercedes was born on August 11, 1944 and grew in love and faith for the Lord, Jesus Christ. She married her high school sweetheart, George Martinez on October 5, 1963 and together raised 4 children and lovingly cared for her youngest brother-in-law, Steven Martinez. Mercedes is predeceased by her beloved parents, Albert and Mercedes Thome. She is survived by her husband George Martinez Sr. and children George Jr., Albert Sr., Annette, and Lorraine Mary. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Pasadena, California on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested prayers and kind thoughts. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Directors.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 2, 2019