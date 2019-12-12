|
Jan. 9, 1938 - Dec. 7, 2019 Michael Joseph Cammarano was born January 9, 1938. Mike was predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Filomena Cammarano, his brother, Nunzio and sister, Anna. Michael is survived by his wife Mary his five adult children Phylis (Mark), Mike (Denise), Ben (Lorrina), Rosie (Vinny), Theresa. In addition, he is survived by his sisters Maria and Carmela and many nieces and nephews. Mike has 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mike was born in Sarno, Italy. In 1953 he made the journey to America and his ship was one of the last to come through Ellis Island. His life in America began in Buffalo, New York and took him to California in the early 60's. Mike always gave more of himself than he took, he gave to his family many wonderful memories, he coached baseball for 16+ years, and after coaching he enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's events. His legacy is laid in his family but also can be seen in the workmanship of his trade. He received his 60 year card and gold pin from the Cement Masons Union where he spent his career as a mason and business agent. Mike was a hard-working family man. He was never too busy to help someone in need in any capacity. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12-4 pm at Pierce Brothers San Gabriel. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday, December 13, 2019 at the San Gabriel Mission.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Dec. 12, 2019