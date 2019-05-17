Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Montgomery announces his passing after a brief illness, on Tuesday April 30th 2019. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Dorothy, brothers and sister, Jon, Bill (Sue), Pat, Melissa Anderson (Bruce) and Peter. Michael will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephew, Kelsey Balog (Josh), Jason Montgomery, Brittnee Anderson, Samantha Anderson, Jordan Montgomery and Kiera Montgomery. A Funeral Mass in memory of Michael will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10:00 am at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 2640 E. Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA. 91107 his celebration of life will follow his services. Michael's ashes will be laid to rest in Wall, South Dakota this July. Cabot and Sons, Pasadena
