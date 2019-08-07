|
Feb. 17, 1948 - July 26, 2019 Mike was born February 17, 1948, in Los Angeles, California. He passed away peacefully in his sleep July 26, 2019 at the age of 72. Mike is survived by his brother Jon and his sister Grethe. He is also survived by three children, daughters Ashley Jones, Linsey Scheel and son Michael Jones. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie Jones and father Bill Jones. Mike grew up as part of the population known as the "baby boomers." As the middle child of three children, Mike spent his childhood growing up in the San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley. During his younger years, Mike attended schools in the Pasadena area and quickly became known as a "Scholar Athlete." His skills in baseball were unmatched from Little League to High School. Mike set records and was eyed by the professional league. However, as the country was in need of soldiers at the time, Mike entered the military service. Mike entered the United States Army. When he finished boot camp, Mike, was selected for the United States Army Air Corps. After 37 weeks of flight school training, Mike graduated as a Warrant Officer Rotary Wing Aviator and was quickly sent to Vietnam. Mike flew a Huey Helicopter Gunship 8 to 10 hours a day and was in some of the fiercest battles of that time. His decorations and medals awarded included: National Defense Service Medal, Army Aviator Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2 Overseas Bars, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal w/27 Oak Leaf Clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross, and recommended for the Silver Star. In 1972 after the war, Mike returned to Pasadena, California where he continued his education graduating from Pasadena City College. In 1977 he married Veronica LaBarrie and later they had two children Ashley and Michael. Mike worked as a chemist for 28 years on the graveyard shift for the Filtrol Corporation. In 2014, Mike suffered a devastating stroke which left him completely paralyzed on his right side. He spent the next five years as a resident of Arcadia Gardens. Mike will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 7, 2019