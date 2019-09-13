|
Sept. 13, 1920 - Sept. 1, 2019 Mildred Alice Neschke passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019, thirteen days shy of her 99th birthday. She was born in Nashville, TN, to her beloved parents, John and Beulah Kallenbrun, but grew up in Jamaica, Long Island, NY, to which her parents returned when she was a baby. Mildred began roller skating for fun at an early age, and went on to become an accomplished dance and figure skater at the Jamaica Rollerdrome. It was there that she met Cliff Neschke, who became her skating partner in pairs and dance competitions, and in 1941 became her life partner in marriage. In 1943, Mildred and Cliff decided to move out to California after hearing such great things about it (like the weather) from one of Cliff's uncles who had done the same years before. Both being only children, their decision to leave New York was a difficult one, but California was considered to be the land of opportunity at that time. They made the move, and within 6 months, both sets of their parents joined them. They spent the next 42 years in various aspects of the roller skating rink business, from a skate shop in LA, to teaching/managing gigs throughout Southern California, to their ultimate dream of owning/operating two skating centers in Pasadena and Glendale, both known as Moonlight Rollerway. Mildred continued to teach skating, from beginners to national champions, during that time for 40 years. After Cliff's death in 1994, Mildred moved to San Diego County to be near her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. She lived in San Marcos for 3 years before moving to Encinitas for 22 years. She really loved that time with family. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Vicki, son-in-law JF, and grandson, Jeffrey Clifford. Please go online to leave messages/memories for the family at Legacy.com.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 13, 2019