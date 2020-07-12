Feb. 14, 1936 - June 19, 2020 Nelson "Barney" Eckart Mills, loving husband and father, quintessential adman, and avid golfer, died June 19, 2020, at the Huntington Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was 84. Born a Valentine's Day baby in 1936, at the Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA, to the late Nelson Merrell Mills and Harriet Eckart Mills. Barney was an avid golfer, World War II buff, and worldwide traveler. He was happiest playing with his Tuesday/Thursday and Saturday Team golf groups, tournament play at Annandale Golf Club, and the Cravens Golf Tournament held at San Gabriel Country Club. He also enjoyed cheering on his USC Trojans as a lifetime Cardinal & Gold Member. Barney attended Stoneman Elementary School and Huntington Middle School in San Marino, as well as South Pasadena/San Marino High School (Class of 1954) in South Pasadena and the University of Southern California. He was a very active member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in college. His entire career was spent in the family business outdoor advertising. Barney spent 72 of his 84 years in the San Marino area, but also lived in San Diego, France (United States Air Force), New York, and San Francisco Bay area. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie Biggar Mills, his daughters Tracy Abel (Garrett) and Wendy Allen, along with his eight grandchildren (Shannon, Brandon, Kate, Jennifer, Lauren, Danielle, Hannah, and Trevor), two brothers David (Gretchen) and Donald (Jeanne), and niece and nephews. Private services will be held on July 12th.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store