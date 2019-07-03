Home

Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary
200 E Duarte Road
Monrovia, CA 91016
(626) 359-5311
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
1307 E. Longden Ave.
Arcadia, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary
200 E Duarte Road
Monrovia, CA 91016
View Map
More Obituaries for Nes Kusnierz
Nes Kusnierz


1945 - 2019
Nes Kusnierz Obituary
Nes Kusnierz passed away June 26th at home after a valiant battle against pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 25, 1945 in Taylor, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of St. Francis High School, Loyola University and received his Masters Degree from Cal State LA. He served with honor and valor in the United States Marine Corp in Vietnam from 1969 until 1970. His family and his faith meant everything to him. He was a man of integrity with a true zest for life. He is survived by his wife Jean, his daughters Lynn Kusnierz (Mark Compton), Jennifer Kim (Charlie) and Laura Bromley (Noah), his grandchildren Geoffrey, Lauren, Cole, Cassie, Tyson and Eleanor, sister Dee Scott and brother Michael Kusnierz. He will be truly missed. His funeral will be at Annunciation Catholic Church, 1307 E. Longden Ave. Arcadia, at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 3rd. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at Turner and Stevens Live Oak Memorial Park Monrovia with a reception following back at Annunciation's church hall. The family has requested in lieu of flowers to please make a donation in Nes's name to The Marine Corp Heritage Foundation, St. Francis High School in La Canada or Bishop Amat High School in La Puente. Cabot and Sons, Pasadena
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 3, 2019
