Newell L. Jordan,Sr. passed away on June 10, 2019. He is survived by 3 daughters Diane and Darlene Jordan, Lorraine Holliday (Jewell), Newell L. Jordan (Victoria), Mark Jordan (Joanne), 8 grand children, 4 great grands, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation is Monday June 17, 2019, 3:00pm - 7:00pm at Woods-Valentine Mortuary, 1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave.,Pasadena. Services Tuesday June 18 at 11:00am at Metropolitan Baptist 2283 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Altadena, Interment Riverside Nat'l Cemetery. Woods-Valentine Mortuary Pasadena, Directing.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 16, 2019
