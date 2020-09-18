07/15/1968 - 09/11/2020 Obed Sanchez passed away September 11, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife Hillary Sanchez and loving children, Eric and Savannah. He was the proud grandfather of Bella and Maila. He is also survived by his mother, Aurora Leija, mother-in-law, Mamie Grant and his siblings, Armando, Elizabeth, Amador, Danny, Aurora and Judy. He will fondly be remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. You may read the full obituary and leave comments for the family at the following website: www.woodsvalentinemortuary.com
. Private interment will be held at Mountain View Mausoleum, Altadena, CA.