Olga Moreno

Miguel C. Moreno 1924 - 2017 Olga P. Moreno 1926 - 2020 Miguel and Olga shared a lifetime together, being married for 73 years. Now they rest together in eternity. They both were fortunate to pass away peacefully in the home that he built, and where they lived together for over 60 years. They raised their family in that home and continued to live there long after their children were grown and had moved away. Their home, in a community now known as Avocado Heights Equestrian District, has been the center for family gatherings for 6 decades. Miguel C. Moreno passed peacefully at home on October 21, 2017. Mike, or Nino as he was known to his family, was born on November 2, 1924 in Los Angeles to Miguel and Concepcion Moreno. He passed just 10 days shy of his 93rd birthday. He attended Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights. During WWII, Mike joined the Army Air Corp, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant as a pilot flying B-17 bombers. While still serving, he married his high school sweetheart Olga and together they raised 4 daughters (Diana, Suzzi, Sandi, and Carol). Mike attended Whittier College earning his B.A. degree, and USC where he received his M.A. He taught art for the Arcadia school district, later becoming an art consultant for the district. In addition to building their home, his life was filled with various projects and hobbies ranging from farming, building boats, painting, photography, organic gardening, and traveling. He also had a profound fondness for his canine companions who were part of his everyday life. Olga P. Moreno passed peacefully at home on July 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Olga, or Nina as she was known to her grandchildren and their friends, was born on December 23, 1926 in Los Angeles to Jose and Esther Provencio. She also attended Roosevelt High School, which is where she met Mike during her freshman year. In addition to running the household and tending to her growing family, she was the consummate tailor creating custom clothing for Mike and elaborate prom gowns for her daughters. When her daughters were old enough, she completed her BA at Whittier College and became a classroom teacher. She began her career teaching English to junior high students. Later, she utilized her Spanish speaking skills by teaching English as a Second Language for Adult Education classes, making friends with many of her students. Olga loved to travel with Mike, and with her adult daughters and their grandchildren. One of her favorite relaxing activities was to sit on the deck overlooking the ocean at their beach home in Encinitas. She loved to read and keep up with news and politics. Olga loved to shop and collect unusual crystals, minerals and rocks which beautified her home both inside and out. She was a member of the Avocado Heights HOA, where she made many lifelong friends while also making a difference in her community. Mike and Olga are greatly missed by their large family Daughters, Diana (Michael), Suzzi, and Carol (Wayne), 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and their latest rescue dog, German Shepherd companion, Bruno. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private ceremony at Riverside National Cemetery where Olga's ashes will be interred with Mike's together forever. There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled when it is safe to do so.





