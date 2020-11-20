December 5, 1922 - September 28, 2020 Olive Ruth Jordan was born in Fresno, California, to Merrill Chapin Jordan and Hazel Cooper Jordan. She spent her childhood in Sanger, California, where her father was the local watchmaker and sold modestly priced jewelry. Like her mother, she graduated from Whittier College. While attending Whittier, she met a recent graduate, Chester McCloskey, and married him upon graduation in 1944. After marriage, the couple briefly lived in Iowa City, Iowa, where Chester was completing his PhD. in Chemistry, and later in Pasadena and Whittier, California. In 1951, they moved to Altadena, where they lived for most of their lives. Olive was an excellent homemaker and devoted mother to their two children, Marilyn McCloskey and Wallace McCloskey. She also contributed her time to many community organizations. She was especially active in the Camp Fire Girls, receiving a national honor for her work at the local and national levels. Olive chaired a campaign for the United Way, served on the Community Planning Council board of directors, and on the Council of Women's Clubs. She was active in the local branch of the American Association of University Women, serving as president and having a fellowship named for her, in recognition of her work. A stalwart member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, at various times Olive was the nursery school superintendent, president of the women's association, and for many years in charge of wedding receptions at the church. When her children left for college, she also did office work at her husband's chemical manufacturing plant. Olive loved her garden, sewing and cooking. She loved the outdoors, particularly the mountains, and enjoyed travel when she had the opportunity. Yosemite and the Monterey area were favorite destinations. Through the family business, she traveled to Sweden and Norway periodically, and developed fast friendships there. She also remained close to her children's families, elsewhere in California. Chester McCloskey passed away in January, 2009. After the deaths of their spouses, John (Jack) Roberts was Olive's companion for a number of years during which she enjoyed social activities and attending more cultural events. Having outlived her husband and her companion, she spent the last few years of her life in care in Pasadena. Olive passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. She is survived by her children, and by her four grandchildren, Ruthanne Minoru, David Hori, Chase McCloskey, and Madison McCloskey. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no services are planned at this time. Any donations in her memory should be made to the charity of your choice
, the Arlington Garden in Pasadena, or the Yosemite Conservancy. Mountain View Cemetary, Altadena