1923 - 2019 Parilee Smith, passed away February 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Smith; son, Valton Smith (Robin); 4 grandsons; 1 granddaughter; and a host of other loving family and friends. Visitation, Sunday, 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.. Services 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 11, 2019, Sierra Madre Church Of Christ, 212 N. Lima St., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills. Woods-Valentine Mortuary, Pasadena, Directing.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 9, 2019