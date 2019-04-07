|
October 19, 1940 - February 11, 2019 Patricia Ann Ono, longtime South Pasadena resident and San Francisco native, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 11, 2019. "Mrs. Ono" was a well-respected and beloved elementary school teacher during a career that spanned almost 40 years. Born on October 19, 1940, Pat was one of seven children raised by Chinese immigrants. She graduated from George Washington High School in 1958 and received her BA in education from San Francisco State. She later earned a masters degree from USIU in 1989. Her teaching career began at Le Conte Elementary in 1962. After moving to Los Angeles, she joined the Pasadena Unified School District, teaching first grade and kindergarten at Allendale Elementary for 29 years. In 2001, Pat moved to McKinley School, where she taught kindergarten before retiring in 2008. A 1993 Teacher of Excellence Award honoree, Pat has been listed in Who's Who among America's Teachers, served on the Representative Council of the United Teachers of Pasadena, and was an active member of the PTA. Patricia is survived by her husband of 56 years, Norm; her two sons, Michael and Ron; and her grandson DJ. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13, at the McKinley School auditorium in Pasadena, CA from 11am to 2pm. Dress is casual.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 7, 2019