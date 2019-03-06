|
|
Dec. 20, 1921 - March 2, 2019 Patricia, passed away peacefully from natural causes at Santa Teresita Community of Care. She was one of nine children born and raised on the Cherokee Nation in Tahequah, Oklahoma. Patricia was proud of her Cherokee heritage. She and her late husband Evans loved to travel in their Airstream trailer all over the country. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Evans Konold, her parents and six sibilings. Patricia was involved in the Pasadena Artists Association, Eastern Star and Daughters if the Nile, Red Hats and other civic organizations. She is survived by three children:Carole and her husband Larry Schultz of Colorado, Gayla and her husband Richard A. Hutton of Arcadia, California and Bill Konold and his wife Teckla of Discovery Bay, California, five grandchildren, Jim, Tesla, Tom, Jennifer and Robbie, eight great-grandchildren, a sister Jewell of Arizona and a brother Toby of Oklahoma as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in the family plot. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00191480-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 6, 2019