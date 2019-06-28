|
|
June 22, 1928 - May 18, 2019 A more loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend there has never been. Long time resident of Sierra Madre, CA, born Patricia V. Read in Kamrar, IA. Pre-deceased by husband Henry, survived by sons, Henry Brooks III and Phil (Kathie), granddaughters Stacey (Jason) Griffin and Stacy Jackson, and great granddaughters Sydney and Brooke Griffin. We are all fortunate to have had her in our lives. She will be sorely missed. Memorial at Packard Hall, Westminster Gardens 1420 Santo Domingo Ave. Duarte, CA, Sunday, July 7, 11:00 A.M. Douglas & Zook (626) 358-3244
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 28, 2019