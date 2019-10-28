|
Paul Russell Hemer was born 8/19/64 and passed unexpectedly on 9/21/19 at the age of 55. He was a graduate of John Muir High School & raised in the San Rafael neighborhood of Pasadena. He was an avid fisherman & loved the great outdoors. He was also an award winning ceramics artist and a beloved member of the NoHo Toyota family. Paul or "Peach" as he was known growing up, is preceded in death by his granddaughter Aubry Kate Rose, his parents, Janet French & Ralph Hemer, step-father Howard French, & step-brother Eric French. He is survived by his only child, Zachary Russell Hemer, brothers Ken Hemer, Loren Hemer & family, step brother Mark Howard, step- mother Ramune Barkus & countless friends and coworkers. Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Sun Valley the date, TBD. Services will be held at Mountain View Mortuary in Altadena, Sunday 10/27/19 @2pm, gathering to follow, at Mijares.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Oct. 28, 2019