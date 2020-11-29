1/
Paula Berss MBA CFA Blacher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Berss Blacher, MBA, CFA, passed away on November 20, 2020. She lived many years in Pasadena, CA before moving to New Mexico in 2008. In both places, she was a respected stalwart in the financial community. During these years, she was an active participant in the leadership of many charitable organizations, particularly those working with immigrants and women's and girl's issues. In New Mexico, she was on the executive committee of the Jewish Community Foundation of New Mexico. Her life and legacy lives on in everyone she touched, as well as her life-long friend, partner and husband, David, her daughter Rachel Blacher and her spouse, Scott McCowan, and, of course, grandchildren, Eleanor and Calder. As her life was a blessing, so may be her memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasadena Star-News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved