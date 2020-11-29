Paula Berss Blacher, MBA, CFA, passed away on November 20, 2020. She lived many years in Pasadena, CA before moving to New Mexico in 2008. In both places, she was a respected stalwart in the financial community. During these years, she was an active participant in the leadership of many charitable organizations, particularly those working with immigrants and women's and girl's issues. In New Mexico, she was on the executive committee of the Jewish Community Foundation of New Mexico. Her life and legacy lives on in everyone she touched, as well as her life-long friend, partner and husband, David, her daughter Rachel Blacher and her spouse, Scott McCowan, and, of course, grandchildren, Eleanor and Calder. As her life was a blessing, so may be her memory.





