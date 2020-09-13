1/1
Paula Sue Baron
December 2, 1939 - July 25, 2020 Paula Sue Baron, age 80, of Arcadia, California passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Leslie and son-in-law John Durbin and three beautiful granddaughters Chandler, Danielle and Paullina; her sons Mitchell and Matthew Herrington, and her ex-husband Eugene. She was preceded in death by her mother Pauline, her father Peter, her beloved brother United States Marine & Vietnam veteran Pete-Jr., and their baby son Philip. Paula Sue was born in Los Angeles to Peter Baron from Oklahoma and to Susie Pauline Teal from Texas on December 2, 1939 and was raised in Monrovia, California. She attended Monrovia High School and went on to Pasadena City College where she met our dad, Eugene, falling in love and marrying him after graduating with an AA in Art. A striking natural beauty with fashion design talents and a deep unwavering love for her children. Our mom was a beautiful and kind soul and had a loving and compassionate heart more so than we could ever hope to meet again until we see her again. While she will be greatly missed, we rejoice in the fact that she was a Christian and is now with the Lord and is reunited with her family after a long separation. Our family's treasure is now forever God's treasure. Turner & Stevens, Live Oak Memorial Park - Monrovia CA


Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
