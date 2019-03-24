Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary
200 E Duarte Road
Monrovia, CA 91016
(626) 359-5311
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Henderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Henderson Obituary
May 12, 1926 - Feb. 25, 2019 Peter Henderson, age 92, a resident of Temple City for more than 55 years, passed away in his home on February 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Gloria Henderson, his three daughters, Beth Henderson, Vicki Ewing and Shelley Lobona, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Peter was a pioneer in the Plastics industry and owned his own business for many years. He was an avid car collector and raced cars with the Vintage Auto Racing Association until he was 80 years old. He was an original member of the Pasadena Road Runners Car Club (1940) and remained a member of the Model A Club and the Austin Club. He was also a member of the American Hot Rod Foundation where he shared his love of hot rods through his extensive photo collection. As a teen, Peter took his 1932 Model A Roadster to compete in a race against a well-known and unbeaten quarter horse. He was the first to win this race with his self-built Model A. This infamous race has been well documented in many venues and is a part of hot rod history. Peter also loved to play golf and enjoyed watching many golf tournaments in his later years. A celebration of his life will be held in April. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary (626) 359-5311
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now