May 12, 1926 - Feb. 25, 2019 Peter Henderson, age 92, a resident of Temple City for more than 55 years, passed away in his home on February 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Gloria Henderson, his three daughters, Beth Henderson, Vicki Ewing and Shelley Lobona, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Peter was a pioneer in the Plastics industry and owned his own business for many years. He was an avid car collector and raced cars with the Vintage Auto Racing Association until he was 80 years old. He was an original member of the Pasadena Road Runners Car Club (1940) and remained a member of the Model A Club and the Austin Club. He was also a member of the American Hot Rod Foundation where he shared his love of hot rods through his extensive photo collection. As a teen, Peter took his 1932 Model A Roadster to compete in a race against a well-known and unbeaten quarter horse. He was the first to win this race with his self-built Model A. This infamous race has been well documented in many venues and is a part of hot rod history. Peter also loved to play golf and enjoyed watching many golf tournaments in his later years. A celebration of his life will be held in April.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019