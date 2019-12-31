Home

May 27, 1929 - December 24, 2019 Phillip L. Wood, 90, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was an avid Stan Kenton and jazz fan, an active member of the Methodist church, and enjoyed camping with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons and their families, Mark (Susan) and Corvin (Maria); and sister, Winnie Cunningham. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 3 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Foothills United Methodist, Duarte, CA.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019
