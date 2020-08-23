1/
Phyllis Telis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 9, 1934 - July 25, 2020 My mother, Phyllis Telis, passed away peacefully in her home on July 25, 2020 at age 86, after a three year battle with cancer. "Phil" as my father Sam affctionately called her, is survived by her four children and six grandchildren. Born and raised outside of Chicago, IL., Phyllis moved out to California and worked as an escrow officer where she met Sam. After their first date he proposed and three months later were married happily until Sam's death in 1997. In 1960 they bought their first home in Monterey Park where my mother lived the rest of her life helping Sam run his businesses and raising a family. Phyllis was a warm and sweet woman who never minced words. She was active in Sisterhood at our synagogue, Temple Beth Torah in Alhambra until its purchase and merged with the Arcadia and Pasadena Temple where she was a member, helping feed families and attending bingo regularly. Phyllis was a wonderful, generous mother and grandmother who was always there for her children and friends. Her favorite place was in front of a slot machine, where she will be forever in our hearts. Private funeral service held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mount Sinai Los Angeles.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasadena Star-News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved