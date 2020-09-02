Rafael F. Garcia Belmont passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Bullhead City, AZ at the age of 70. Rafael was a loving father, husband, son, brother and had a sense of humor that brought happiness to anyone around him. Rafael was born on August 10, 1950 in Mexico City to Ana Maria (Belmont) and Mario Garcia. He attended the University of UNAM in Mexico, where he graduated with a Bachelors in Accounting in 1980. In 1988, he and his family moved to the United States where he received his Realtor's License and began at Bona Real Estate in the City of Pasadena his over 30-year career in the Real Estate Industry. Rafael talents were many, he was a great artist just like his mother and sister, drawing came naturally to him, played multiple instruments (pianist), Mexican Olympic Team Hurdler and Athlete, Marathon Runner, Mexican Army Veteran. He was a die hard "America" soccer team fan, in family gatherings "Tito" ate at the 'kids table'. Loved to play with the cousins and was always horsing around. Rafael was a well-travelled world traveler, dapper-very well dressed, loved MGD, Christian Brothers, and Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons. Before his passing, he was the manager at a thriving family business where he managed the overall functions and operations. He was a loyal good partner, a gentleman, and will be missed by his companion of over 15 years, Ruby Sutachan of Redondo Beach, CA; and her sons, John (Zaida) Sutachan of Lawndale, CA and Jaime Sutachan of Redondo Beach, CA. Also, by his sister, Mercedes (Alfonso) Garcia De Perez Reguera of Mexico City; ex-wife, MaryAnn Garcia of Monrovia, CA and their two daughters, Michelle (Pedro) Gomez of Mason OH, and Janice Garcia of Monrovia, CA; his grandchildren, Andrea, Gabriel and Justice; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral mass will be held at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Hermosa Beach on Thursday, September 3.





