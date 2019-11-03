|
|
1933 - 2019 The family of Renee Teunisse mourns her passing on October 22, 2019. Renee suffered a stroke in 2015 and died from related complications. She is survived by her husband of sixty two years, Christiaan H. Teunisse, her four children and ten grandchildren. She was born in the Dutch East Indies, a former colony of The Kingdom of the Netherlands. Her family lived there for over a century. She was a survivor of two wars including World War II when her birthplace was invaded. She repatriated to The Netherlands when the colony gained its independence and became Indonesia. She completed her interrupted education in Amsterdam. She worked for Elsevier. She met and married Christiaan in Amsterdam. She started a family with her husband in Nijmegen. In 1968, she immigrated to California with her husband and three children, Harold, Patricia and Barbra. She learned a new language, a new culture and attended college at California State College in Los Angeles, majoring in German and French language studies. In 1972 the family relocated to Covina, California and welcomed a fourth child, Nicole. She worked at Covina High School, for Weight Watcher and retired from Pitre & Teunisse, Inc. Renee believed in service. She joined the Girl Scouts organization in 1971. She was leader to a half dozen or more troops of girls. She led summer camps throughout her sixties and seventies including Sizzylatcha for many years. She loved camping, backpacking and white water rafting. She received a lifetime service award from the scouts. Renee was also active in the PTA at Valencia and Ben Lomond Elementary Schools, Eva D. Edwards Junior High School and at Northview High School. She received a lifetime achievement award from the PTA. She continued on in service long after her children were grown eventually leading several more girl scout troops in the Covina and San Dimas areas. She received a third service award from the City of San Dimas. She was also a lector for many years at Sacred Heart Church in West Covina and sang in the choir at Holy Name of Mary Church. Services for Renee will held at Holy Name of Mary Church, 740 North Bonita Ave., San Dimas on November 6, 2019 at 10 am. Interment at Rose Hills to follow. Reception to follow at the home of her daughter Patricia in San Dimas. Rosary and Vigil at 5:00 pm at Todd's Memorial Chapel in Pomona, 570 North Garey Ave., Pomona on November 5, 2019. Brian Pewe, Todd's Memorial Chapel (909) 622-1217
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019