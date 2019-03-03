|
1930 - 2019 Longtime resident of Sierra Madre, California, Richard Basil Salzberg, died Thursday, January 17, 2019 in his home. Richard, also known as Smokey, touched many lives in a lengthy career as a writer, artist, author, teacher, humanitarian, and leader in the field of communications. Richard was born in Kansas City Missouri, October 10, 1930. He grew up in Bluefield, West Virginia. His parents were Jessell and Beatrice Salzberg. Richard is survived by his sister, Mrs. Susan Hoffner, and nephew, Stephen Hoffner of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Harriet Bonn, Santa Monica, California, and nephew, Alan Lieban and niece, Raleigh Lieban of West Los Angeles, California; and former wife, Marian Salzberg, Pasadena, California. Richard was a Korean War veteran, serving with the U.S. Marines press corps. He received an M.A. in Fine Arts from Northwestern University, where he wrote award-winning plays and graduated with honors. His lengthy career in communications included posts as Director of Marketing Services for Fluor Engineering and Constructors, Inc., and Advertising Administrator for General Dynamics/Astronautics. In the 60s he wrote congressional speeches for Air Force Missile Chief, General Bernard A. Schriever. Richard was an avid car collector, and feature writer and editor for many car and motorhome publications. For many years, he taught communications at Pasadena City College. Most recently, he reviewed the history of communications and current issues in his 2012 book, The Two Million Year War, How Communications Became a Cyber King Kong. Richard had many friends in the arts, including Richard Bradford, author of the 1968 novel, Red Sky at Morning, that was made into a film in 1971. He helped organize and support the Howard Whalen sculpture garden in Sierra Madre, participated in Pasadena theater groups, and supported many Sierra Madre library and art projects. Memorial tributes may be made to the Edward Salzberg Scholarship Fund at Pasadena City College, School of Speech and Communications. A memorial celebration of his life will be held Sunday, March 17 at 3:00 p.m. at Du-Pars Restaurant, 2145 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, California 91101, 626 405-8820.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 3, 2019